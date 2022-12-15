"Drogba played there, so they have always been my club" - Soon-to-be Chelsea striker's quotes on 'dream' move resurface ahead of transfer 

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Molde forward David Datro Fofana and the striker is a big fan of the Stamford Bridge side.

The Ivory Coast striker was linked with Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion but is now in talks with Chelsea. The Blues have a deal of over €10 million with Molde, and he is close to joining the club next month (via Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, Fofana admitted that he was a Chelsea fan growing up because of Didier Drogba. His old quotes have now resurfaced when he said:

"Chelsea have been my favorite club since I was little. Drogba played there, so they have always been my club. So it's my dream."

Fofana, 19, has played 65 matches for Molde, scoring 24 goals and providing 10 assists.

Chelsea in a spot of bother with strikers

Graham Potter has a headache on his hands with Armando Broja out for the rest of the season. He suffered an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa, and the Albanian striker is not expected to be back in action until late 2023.

Speaking about the injury right after the Aston Villa friendly, Potter said:

"It was an unfortunate action, he got caught with their player in the ground. It does not look positive at the moment but it's too early to say. We have our fingers crossed but it's an awkward one."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona in the summer and he has not managed to get things going at Chelsea. He has made a slow start and has not scored the goals needed from a striker at a big club, scoring just thrice in 13 games across competitions.

However, Potter is confident in his striker and said:

"He's a quiet guy, so maybe the outside thinks he's this really loud, flashy person, but he's not -- we've found him really quiet, really humble, a nice person [who] wants to support the team [and who] has been really respectful all the time."

The manager added:

"His taste in cars is a bit different to mine and his taste in clothes is a little bit different to mine but I'd like to think we've got some similarities as well. He's got kids, he's a family man, he wants to enjoy his football, he wants to be happy, he wants to be supported, he wants to be part of the team, so I've found him really nice to work with."

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, had a FIFA World Cup to forget as Germany were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages for the second time running. He won the Man of the Match trophy in their only win in the competition. However, it was not enough to help them make it to the Round of 16.

