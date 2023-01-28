“Dropped the biggest stinker”, “Nowhere to be found” – Fans slam Arsenal superstar as he struggles to make impact in FA Cup loss

Fans were not happy with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's performance during their 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round loss against Manchester City at the Etihad. Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute of the match. The Dutch defender curled home a right-footed effort past Matt Turner.

Ake, however, did one more thing tremendously apart from scoring the goal for his team. He managed to nullify Saka throughout the game.

The Englishman has been in spectacular form for the Gunners so far this campaign. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 27 games so far this season. Saka, however, went missing against the Cityzens during the FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Saka was on the field for 74 minutes. He, however, failed to take a single shot on target and couldn't complete a single successful dribble during the game. The 21-year-old also lost possession nine times during the match.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with how easily Pep Guardiola's side managed to nullify Saka. One fan opined that he should never be compared to Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter regarding Bukayo Saka's performance as Manchester City proceeded to the next round of the FA Cup at the expense of Arsenal:

Kevin De Mpofu @Wandi_14_ Saka dropped the biggest stinker I've seen in time. Not slander btw, just pointing it out Saka dropped the biggest stinker I've seen in time. Not slander btw, just pointing it out

mannyloui @louiegi01 Let's not forget this saka brudda ain't did nothing today. These bums really compare him to rashford Let's not forget this saka brudda ain't did nothing today. These bums really compare him to rashford 😂

seoirse @seoirsemac @Stillmanator Only little negative how easily they nullified Saka @Stillmanator Only little negative how easily they nullified Saka

Matty Blues ⭐⭐ @MattyBlues1 Saka this saka that only to get pocketed by Ake, Hold thattt you bums Saka this saka that only to get pocketed by Ake, Hold thattt you bums

Kieran @KieranAllman Did saka play? 🙃 Did saka play? 🙃😂

All Ake’s doings 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 Saka was no where to be found today..All Ake’s doings Saka was no where to be found today.. All Ake’s doings 👏🏽👏🏽 🙌🏽🙌🏽

Erling Waaland @Erlingg03 Why didn't Arteta bring on Saka whole match? He could have made a difference , oh wait.... Why didn't Arteta bring on Saka whole match? He could have made a difference , oh wait....

Bukayo Saka remains an important player for Arsenal despite disappointing performance against Manchester City

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

While Bukayo Saka's performance against Manchester City wasn't at the stratospheric level that the youngster had set for himself, he remains an important player for the Gunners for the remainder of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side will next make the trip to Merseyside as they take on Everton in a Premier League clash on February 4. The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League table, with 50 points from 19 games and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points with a game in hand.

Saka recently had a masterclass performance against Manchester United. Martin Keown lauded the youngster for his displays during the season and compared him to two English stars, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Keown wrote for the Daily Mail:

“Saka now has the world at his feet. His work ethic is infectious – so is his smile. He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford all in one. It is a unique skill set and he is as tough as teak to go with it."

