"Dropped a clutch performance", "Proves he was and still is THAT GUY" - Real Madrid fans hail superstar after 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid fans on social media are over the moon with Toni Kroos' performance in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 30.

Los Blancos secured a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. Although Bayern had the better chances in the initial exchanges, Carlo Ancelotti's side drew first blood in the 24th minute.

Kroos set Vinicius Junior up with a sublime through ball and the Brazilian winger didn't even have to break his stride before slotting it past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern, however, made a spirited comeback in the beginning of the second half. A thunderous strike from Leroy Sane (53') was followed by a cool Harry Kane penalty (57') that gave the Bavarians the advantage on home soil.

Vinicius was there restore parity again, this time from the penalty spot (83') after Rodrygo was brought down by Kim Min-Jae. Los Merengues' fans were especially impressed by Kroos' performance, as one of them wrote on social media platform X:

"Will take the draw but could have won actually, Kroos dropped a clutch performance."

Another fan wrote:

"Toni Kroos proves he was and still is THAT GUY."

Here are some more social media reactions after Toni Kroos' performance during Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos' performance against Bayern Munich by the numbers

Before being replaced in the 76th minute by Luka Modric, Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos had a spectacular outing against his former club Bayern Munich.

Kroos provided one assist, completed 79 of his 82 attempted passes, made three key passes, and completed six long balls. Kroos also created a big chance during the game at the Allianz Arena.

The German midfielder won four ground duels for his side as well. After a scintillating first leg, the stage is set for a nail-biting second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8.