Real Madrid fans have good reason to be pleased as they secured an impressive win over Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final clash. While the Madridistas exceeded expectations and showcased remarkable performances, fans were very particular about praising Toni Kroos.
The 33-year-old has been a vital piece within Carlo Ancelotti's side, starting six Champions League games ahead of this one. Although the German engine is now entering his latter years, he has continued to rule the midfield for Los Blancos, and Chelsea struggled to pull the strings due to his dominating performance.
Kroos consistently provided passes into the final third, to the Blues' dismay, and his effort in his own third wasn't lacking as he made tackles and interceptions. His overall display was remarkable and Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to hail him with tweets like these:
Real Madrid seizes the upper hand in Champions League clash with Chelsea
In a riveting display of football, Real Madrid triumphed over a lackluster Chelsea, securing a 2-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. With Ben Chilwell's controversial red card adding to the drama, Los Blancos now hold the reins in this hotly contested battle.
Karim Benzema broke the deadlock in the first half, putting Madrid firmly in the driver's seat against a timid Blues squad led by Frank Lampard. Chilwell's dismissal for cynically dragging down Rodrygo outside the box only deepened their woes.
Lampard's men were then forced into a desperate game of damage control, trying to salvage their chances for the return leg in London. However, Marco Asensio struck a devastating blow with a low, unstoppable drive that left Kepa Arrizabalaga grasping air.
Their misery was further compounded when Mason Mount's late chance was thwarted by an outstanding block from former teammate Antonio Rudiger. With just a glimmer of hope for the second leg, Chelsea will need to muster at least two goals - a feat they've achieved only four times in their last 22 outings.
As the stage is set for a thrilling showdown, the victor will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. Real Madrid fans will be looking forward to watching their side secure the next seat in the semi-finals.