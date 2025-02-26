"Dude saw Modric and said hold on", "Thank you Lionel Messi" - Fans left stunned as Inter Miami ease past Sporting KC in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami fans were left pleased as Lionel Messi led their side to a comfortable 3-1 win over Sporting KC in their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round meeting (February 25). The Herons have booked their place in the Round of 16 of the competition with a 4-1 aggregate win over their fellow MLS side.

Lionel Messi famously scored the only goal of the game in freezing conditions in Kansas City last week to hand his side a first leg win against Sporting KC. The 37-year-old repeated the trick with another fine effort to put his side on the way to a big win on home soil.

Javier Mascherano's side were a class above their opponents, as they took only the first half of the clash to get the job done. Captain Messi showed that he is yet to slow down at 37, as he took his tally to two goals and two assists in three competitive appearances for Inter Miami this season.

A number of Inter Miami fans shared their excitement at the performance of their team and the result of the game on X. A fan hailed Lionel Messi's goal as being similar to Luka Modric's for Real Madrid against Girona on Sunday.

"Dude saw Modric and said hold on", they posted.

Another fan praised Messi for having changed his life by leading the Herons to qualify.

"As a lifelong Inter Miami fan since 1992, I never even dreamed of qualifying for the CONCACAF Cup let alone progressing in it. THANK YOU Lionel Messi for changing my life! ❤️", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Messi still has "it".

"Messi Is still onfire 🔥🐐", they posted.

A fan expressed their confidence in the side progressing from the Round of 16.

"Round of 16 should be a piece of cake, some team from Jamaica 😭", they wrote.

Another fan praised the team for the win.

"Great win, on to the next round", they posted.

A fan praised the team and revealed that they look forward to Sunday's game against Houston Dynamo.

"Great win from the boys tonight. Big one this Sunday at home vs Houston. #intermiami", they wrote.

Inter Miami will now face Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after their win over Sporting KC. The Jamaican side, who are fourth in the Jamaican Premier League, will visit Miami for the first leg on March 5 before the second leg is held in Kingston eight days later.

Lionel Messi fires Inter Miami to win over Sporting KC

Lionel Messi was the catalyst once again as Inter Miami claimed a dominant 3-1 win over fellow MLS side Sporting KC in the Round of 32 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Herons progress to the next round with a convincing 4-1 aggregate scoreline, having won the first leg 1-0 away from home.

Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute after collecting a cross from Luis Suarez on his chest at the edge of the box. He allowed the ball bounce before belting a half-volley past the Sporting KC goalkeeper.

On-loan star Tadeo Allende scored his first goal for the Herons in first half added time to put them two up before Suarez himself added a third before the break, scoring from a Jordi Alba assist. Sporting KC scored a consolation goal in the 63rd minute through midfielder Memo Rodriguez, as Inter Miami ran out winners.

