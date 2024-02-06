Dutch club's technical director confirm Liverpool target will leave them in the summer

PSV Eindhoven technical director Earnest Stewart has confirmed that Johan Bakayoko, who Liverpool are interested in, will leave the Dutch club this summer.

Top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, have the 20-year-old forward on their respective radars, thanks to his impressive performances this season.

Bakayoko has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 33 games across all competitions for PSV this season, attracting the higher-ups at Anfield to take a serious look at him.

Now, the interested clubs will be making their moves for the attacker, as the PSV technical director has revealed that Bakayoko will leave them in the summer. Asked if the 20-year-old will stay at the club after this season, Earnest Stewart said (via Sport Witness):

“No, I don’t think so. What Johan is doing at his age is fantastic. He has played 30 top matches before the winter break, including international matches with Belgium.”

According to the report from Voetbalkrant (via Sport Witness), Liverpool will have to raise more than €40 million if they wish to sign him.

With Mohamed Salah potentially set to leave Anfield as early as in the summer, Bakayoko could take up the right-wing slot at Merseyside. However, the Reds may have to fight for his signature, with other European giants also interested.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher praises Arsenal's defensive abilities after 3-1 win over Reds

Jamie Carragher has reserved praise for Arsenal after a significant 3-1 victory over the Reds in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Reds had barely any chances to find goals as the Gunners held a defensive rock that only faltered once. After Bukayo Saka's early goal for Arsenal, a bit of chaos in their defensive box saw the Gunners concede an own goal from defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, they recovered quickly, troubling the Reds and forcing them into making mistakes. Gabriel Martinelli added the second goal for the Gunners after a mishap by goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk. Leandro Trossard added a third goal late on in injury time, putting his effort between Alisson's legs.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said (via Daily Post):

“They were better than Liverpool in all areas but the big thing that stood out for me was how strong they were defensively. I never felt at any point in that game that Liverpool looked threatening or that a goal was coming. Liverpool got a fortunate goal, we know that."

The Gunners now sit in third place with 49 points, the same as Manchester City who have a better goal difference, and are two points behind the Reds.