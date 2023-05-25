Dutch international Justin Kluivert's partner assaulted and robbed of jewelry worth £160,000 by hooded thugs

Netherlands international Justin Kluivert's girlfriend was the victim of a robbery led by hooded thugs who are alleged to have stolen £160,000 of jewelry.

Marca (via The Daily Mail) reports that Kluivert's partner came across hooded men carrying out the robbery on Wednesday (May 24) night. The 24-year-old is on loan at Valencia from Serie A side Roma. The incident took place at their home on the southeastern coast of Spain.

Justin Kluivert was preparing for Che's clash at Mallorca tonight (May 25) while his partner was back at home. She came across the robbers after returning home from walking their dog.

Spanish outlet Valencia Plaza adds to the story with worrying claims that she was attacked. The thieves are alleged to have demanded to know where the couple's most valuable items were.

The robbers ended up with around £160,000 worth of stolen jewelry and watches. Kluivert's partner is said to have suffered minor injuries during the robbery. Per Marca, the Dutchman will reportedly remain in Majorca for tonight's game.

Justin Kluivert joined Valencia on loan last summer with an option to buy. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

The Netherlands international was set for a move to Premier League club Fulham last summer. However, this collapsed due to problems with his work permit.

Valencia's Justin Kluivert apologizes to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior amid racism row

Justin Kluivert shows his support for Vinicius (above).

Valencia secured a 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday (May 21) but that victory was marred by racism directed Vinicius Junior's way. The Brazilian was targeted by disgusting chants of being a monkey at the Mestalla from home supporters.

Justin Kluivert spoke after the game and apologized to Vinicius for the ordeal. He said in a post-match interview (via Madrid Zone):

“We apologize to Vinícius on behalf of Valencia, we can't accept racist insults.”

The racism row has taken hold of La Liga since, with Vinicius demanding more action from Spanish authorities. The Brazilian has been the victim of racist abuse throughout the season and it is a glaring issue in Spanish football.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Valencia have been slapped with a €45,000 fine for the incident. The south stand of the Mestalla will also be partially closed for the club's next five matches, per Sowentan LIVE.

