Dutch journalist claims Manchester United are set to sack Erik ten Hag after Liverpool loss

Reliable Dutch journalist Velentijn Driessen reports that Manchester United are set to sack Erik ten Hag after his side's disappointing 3-0 home loss to Liverpool on Sunday (September 1). The Red Devils were deservedly beaten on home soil, again casting doubts over the manager's future.

Driessen wrote in his column for Dutch outlet De Telegraaf that '(Ten Hag's) time at United is over'. INEOS decided to keep the former Ajax coach in charge earlier this summer. He was handed a new one-year contract extension after he guided his troops to the FA Cup.

Manchester United's new co-owners had interviewed several potential replacements before continuing with Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician confirmed this by naming former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as one of those candidates interviewed.

Ten Hag has been criticized amid United's worrying start to the season. His men beat Fulham 1-0 in their season opener (August 16) before losing 2-1 away at Brighton & Hove Albion (August 24).

Liverpool ran riot at Old Trafford yesterday courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz (35', 42') and Mohamed Salah (56'). The hosts were wasteful in front of goal, and Ten Hag tasted defeat against their arch-rivals' new Dutch coach, Arne Slot.

Ten Hag was on the defense during his post-match press conference after the loss. A journalist critiqued his side's display and a lack of playing identity, to which he responded:

"You are sure? I don’t think so or you wouldn’t win trophies like we did and to beat big opponents. I’m sorry for you. After City we won the most trophies. I’m sorry for you."

Ten Hag has been in charge for three years and has a new backroom team this season. Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake joined him on Manchester United's coaching bench, but his future is doubtful.

Ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's old comments resurface amid Ten Hag criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an interesting take on trophy success (Image - Getty)

Ten Hag replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's permanent manager in July 2022. The Dutch coach enjoyed an impressive debut season, taking the Reds to the Carabao Cup and a third-place finish.

The Red Devils faltered in the league last season, finishing eighth and enduring their worst Premier League campaign in history. They suffered 14 defeats in 38 games, but an FA Cup win helped the Dutchman save face.

Solskjaer was sacked after a poor run of results in November 2021, including a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool. The Norweigan had spoken during his trophyless tenure about trophy success not dictating progress made by the club (via ESPN):

"It's in the league positions you see if there's any progress. It's not like a trophy will say that 'we're back'."

New Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth explained INEOS's decision to keep Ten Hag earlier this summer. He said they believed he was one of Europe's top coaches and the partner they wanted to work with the team. In charge at Old Trafford, he's overseen 69 wins in 118 games.

