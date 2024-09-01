"I'm sorry for you" - Ten Hag hits back at journalist when asked if his coaching at Manchester United was the issue after Liverpool loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responded harshly when asked by a journalist if his coaching was the issue after the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, September 1. United have won only one of their last 13 league games against the Merseyside club.

A brace from Luis Diaz (35', 42') and a goal from Mohamed Salah (56') helped the Reds maintain bragging rights over their bitter rivals. With his goal on Sunday, the Egyptian winger has now scored in seven consecutive games against United at Old Trafford.

Salah has 10 goals in nine games at Old Trafford. He matched a record held by Alan Shearer for ten-plus goals at a single away stadium since 1992/93. The former Newcastle United striker achieved the feat after scoring 10 goals against Leeds United at Elland Road.

After managing a slim 1-0 win against Fulham in their opening game of the season, Manchester United have now lost two games on the trot. They lost 1-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion and their 0-3 loss to Liverpool comes just ahead of the international break.

After his team's dismal performance at home, Ten Hag was asked if his coaching and not the players, was responsible for the result. The Dutch manager seemingly lost his cool and said (via Centredevils):

"You are sure? I don’t think so or you wouldn’t win trophies like we did and to beat big opponents. I’m sorry for you. After City we won the most trophies. I’m sorry for you."

Erik ten Hag was referring to his side's Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United in 2023 and a 2-1 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May this year.

United will face Southampton on Saturday, September 14, after returning from the international break.

"We made individual errors" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after loss to Liverpool

In his post-match interviews, Erik ten Hag stated that the Reds were clinical with their finishing, adding that his side made individual errors. He also said that taking midfielder Casemiro off just after half time was a "tactical decision".

Here's what he said (via beIN Sports):

"I think the start [of the game] was okay. But then we make a big mistake. I have to say...they had great finishers. I think all three goals were great finishes from Liverpool."

A journalist asked the Manchester United manager if there was something that needed to be done considering Liverpool scored three "transition goals". Ten Hag responded:

"It's difficult because when you make individual errors against Liverpool...you know they're great finishers and I think the structure was right."

Manchester United have now slipped to 14th place on the Premier League table.

