Juventus star Paulo Dybala is the new Lionel Messi and should join Real Madrid, according to former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini.

The ex-Palermo president believes Dybala should seek a transfer in January. Paulo Dybala was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus last summer, with the Argentine attracting interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dybala however, decided to stay at Juventus, where he played a starring role for the Old Lady as they won the Serie A once again last season.

Paulo Dybala struck a successful partnership with Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo last season and went on to outshine the Portuguese, as he won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award.

But this hasn't stopped his future from becoming the subject of much speculation in recent months. The 26-year-old's contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022, which has alerted many of the top teams in Europe.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has insisted that Paulo Dybala is in line for a new deal, but this hasn't stopped him from being linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has handed Paulo Dybala just three Serie A appearances this season. The irregularity of playing time that Dybala faces has baffled ex-Palermo president Zamparini, who believes he has all the tools to follow in the footsteps of fellow Argentine Lionel Messi.

"I am still convinced that he is the new Messi. Dybala, as well as a champion, is a very good guy. And I can't understand why many insiders tend to forget him," Zamparini told Tuttosport.

"That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy. Paulo should have followed my advice three years ago, to move away from Turin. I told him clearly, 'Paulo for you own sake, you must leave Juventus'. His football is fantasy [ and best suited to] Spain, at either Barcelona or Real Madrid. But he always told me he feels good at Juventus," he added.

Zamparini went on to say that Real Madrid should be Paulo Dybala's next destination. He believes that the Argentine must step out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow as soon as possible.

"The advice I give him today is the same, 'Paulo, leave Juventus and go to Real Madrid.' Maybe as early as January. It would be a deal [ that is good] for everyone," Zamparini said.

The possibility of Juventus letting go of the reigning 'Most Valuable Player' in Serie A is highly unlikely.

Juventus will do everything in their power to tie down Paulo Dybala to a new deal, and will expect the Argentine to take over from the ageing Ronaldo, when the five time Ballon d'or winner leaves the club.