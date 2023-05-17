“Each game he was better" - AFA president Chiqui Tapia hails Lionel Messi for his World Cup performances, discusses PSG star's future with Argentina

AFA president Chiqui Tapia has lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi for his impressive performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and shed light on his future with Argentina.

The 35-year-old won the Golden Ball in Qatar and was highly influential in his team's third World Cup triumph. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven games in the competition.

Messi either scored or assisted at least one goal in all four knockout games, including bagging a brace in the final against France. Speaking about the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's performance in Qatar, Tapia told Ole, via @AlbicelesteTalk:

"We had the best version of Messi in this World Cup: each game he was better. He managed to become world champion at an age that perhaps many say: 'hey, my time has passed'.

The AFA head honcho went on to say that he is confident Messi will continue with the national team for the foreseeable future. He added:

"Football has these things and we have to be proud they have achieved this title. And we will continue to have him. We have the Copa América next year and we want to continue winning things."

Argentina will defend their Copa America crown in June 2024. But it remains to be seen if the former Barcelona playmaker will feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when he will be 39 years old midway through the tournament.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the record for most goals (102) and appearances (174) for the Argentina national team.

Verratti pondering PSG future due to Lionel Messi's potential exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti is said to be disappointed with Lionel Messi's potential exit from the club this summer.

The Argentina icon's contract expires this summer and he could join Barcelona on a free transfer after two years in France's capital city. Verratti is the longest-serving player in the club's history, having joined Les Parisiens from Pescara in 2012 for a fee of €12 million.

However, the Italy international, as per RMC Sport, wants to leave PSG this summer. The 30-year-old shares a close relationship with Messi and wants him to extend his contract beyond the current campaign.

That may not happen. ESPN report that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign. Inter Miami, Barcelona, and an unnamed Saudi Arabian club are interested in securing his services.

