“Each time he has a set-back or people doubt him, he comes back stronger” – Chelsea fans salute ‘strong headed’ 25-year-old for his performance in 2-1 win against West Ham

Chelsea fans have heaped praise on Ben Chilwell following his match-winning cameo against West Ham United on Saturday (September 3).

The Blues found themselves 1-0 down to their London rivals thanks to a Michail Antonio strike early in the second half. Chilwell was brought on to replace Marc Cucurella in the 72nd minute and had an incredible impact on the scoreline.

He nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to level the scores just four minutes after coming on before his lethal cross found Kai Havertz, who bagged a late winner.

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the campaign but claimed their third Premier League win of the season following the 2-1 result at Stamford Bridge. Chilwell will be thrilled with his impact during the game as the England international suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for over eight months last term.

The left-back has returned to fitness to find Cucurella now offering competition for a place in Thomas Tuchel's side. The Englishman was on an incredible run of form before his injury and will be desperate for regular game time, with the Qatar World Cup coming up later this year.

Following the incredible impact he made against West Ham, Chelsea fans took to Twitter to praise Chilwell for helping turn the game around. Here are some of the reactions:

- @MauricioPanini Chilwell single handedly won us the game. I’m the first to criticise him so I’ll be the first to give him his flowers Chilwell single handedly won us the game. I’m the first to criticise him so I’ll be the first to give him his flowers

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯... 🏾 Ben Babatunde Chilwell came on and the game changed.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯... Ben Babatunde Chilwell came on and the game changed.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯... 💪🏾💙 https://t.co/Tf7KqR5uHX

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Ben Chilwell with a goal & assist off the bench. 🤩



Doubters mudded. Ben Chilwell with a goal & assist off the bench. 🤩Doubters mudded. https://t.co/MwU3v6izgQ

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chilwell is something else. Each time he has a set-back or people doubt him, he comes back stronger. Man is incredibly strong headed. Chilwell is something else. Each time he has a set-back or people doubt him, he comes back stronger. Man is incredibly strong headed.

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay Chilwell much better than Cucurella in the attacking third and not much else. Will be interesting to see the choices Tuchel makes with every game. Competition is good! Chilwell much better than Cucurella in the attacking third and not much else. Will be interesting to see the choices Tuchel makes with every game. Competition is good!

Armin 🇧🇪 @ArminCFC_ Chilwell might have the Alonso clutch gene wow Chilwell might have the Alonso clutch gene wow

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes West Ham goal was correctly ruled out

The game's big talking point came in the 90th minute when Maxwell Cornet thought he had equalized to earn a point for West Ham.

However, the referee was advised to go to the VAR monitor to check for a foul on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before he controversially ruled out the goal. While Tuchel admitted that his team were lucky to get the decision, he felt the correct call was made.

The Chelsea boss told BBC Sport after the game:

"We were lucky today to get the VAR decision in our favor, which was for me the correct decision. We want to turn the game around and keep the three points. They [West Ham] do this to every team, it is so hard to create spaces, to create chances. They defend deep and with bodies and physicality."

"It is hard to find a consistent rhythm, then you go 1-0 down it is almost impossible - to keep believing was very important. To get the opener from the bench from Chilly and then from Kai was important because we want spirit. If we have a strong bench, we have a higher chance to win."

Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? @PoorEPLreferees Yes, that is not a foul from Jarrod Bowen. Mendy literally dived at his feet, what is he supposed to do? Yes, that is not a foul from Jarrod Bowen. Mendy literally dived at his feet, what is he supposed to do? https://t.co/NFPTMitgwa

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar