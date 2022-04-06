"Earliest team news ever", "Trying to play mind games" - Fans react as Real Madrid release starting XI 2 hours ahead of UCL clash against Chelsea 

Fans have taken to social media to react to the lineup released by Real Madrid ahead of their quarter-final clash against Chelsea this evening. Los Blancos released their lineup two hours earlier than usual and it has left many fans wondering why.

The Blues, who were once managed by Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, will go into the home game confident of holding off the attack-intent Madridistas. Ancelotti, who won the league with Chelsea, will make his return to the club he once called home and hope to dampen the mood of his former employers.

Los Blancos will enter the game with confidence after their comeback against PSG in the previous round. They sit comfortably at the top of the La Liga table and can count on Karim Benzema to lead the line, possibly repeating his performances against PSG yet again.

Can Chelsea hold off the marauding Madridistas?

Last season, the Blues stunned Real into defeat, eventually pushing into the final and winning the coveted Champions League trophy. This season could see the Spanish giants look for revenge, and this time around, Los Blancos are deadly in front of goal.

Much of their progress this season has been due to Karim Benzema's prowess in the final third and the defending champions have good reason to be wary.

The Frenchman scored a hat-trick against PSG in their previous game, single-handedly sending Los Blancos into the quarter-finals. He recently scored a brace against Celta Vigo Saturday.

The Blues have stumbled somewhat in front of goal recently, ending their weekend match against Brentford with a 4-1 loss.

Although the shock loss may have stamped on their confidence, Thomas Tuchel's men have rarely lost this year. They have won the Club World Cup and are capable of taking that form into the game against Real Madrid.

