"Early holiday gift", "We nearly have a full squad" - Chelsea fans react as star returns to training after long injury absence

Chelsea fans were pleasantly surprised to see Wesley Fofana back in training after the French defender's four-month absence through injury.

Fofana hasn't played any part in the Blues' ongoing season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear during pre-season. The 22-year-old has endured a nightmare start to his Stamford Bridge career due to several injuries. He has only made 20 appearances since joining from Leicester City in August 2022 for £75 million.

However, Fofana was pictured back on the training pitch alongside Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday (November 23). The France international has yet to play under the Argentine tactician but could now be under consideration.

Pochettino has several options in his defense, including Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, and Fofana. It's a strong contingent to choose from but the latter may face an uphill battle in breaking into the Blues' starting lineup.

Fofana was viewed as one of the Premier League's most promising defenders during his time at Leicester. He made 52 appearances for the Foxes, winning the FA Cup in 2021, and was named the club's Young Player of the Year.

Fans are thrilled to see the Frenchman edge closer to a return to full fitness at a crucial stage of the season for Chelsea. They face Newcastle United on Saturday (November 25) before clashing with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku trained ahead of his side's trip to Newcastle United

Christopher Nkunku could start on the bench at St James' Park.

There's more good news for Chelsea fans as Christopher Nkunku was back in training ahead of their clash against Newcastle. According to the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, the French attacker could be in contention to start on the bench against the Magpies.

Nkunku has been sidelined with a serious knee injury he picked up during pre-season. It's prevented the 26-year-old from making his competitive debut for the west Londoners.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig in the summer for £52 million. He enjoyed four years at the Red Bull Arena, bagging 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games.

Nkunku can play in a variety of positions, including on the wing, up top, and as a second striker. He could help ease the goalscoring burden on Nicolas Jackson, with the duo impressing together during pre-season.