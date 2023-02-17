"Earned the respect of everybody" - Mikel Arteta heaps praises on Arsenal winter transfer window recruit ahead of Aston Villa game

Mikel Arteta claims Jorginho is earning everyone's respect at Arsenal. The manager has backed the Italian to step in and deliver if Thomas Partey is ruled out once again.

The Gunners signed Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £13 million fee, of which £2 million was add-ons. The Italian had just six months left on his contract and was reportedly not getting a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has played twice for Arteta's side so far, and the Gunners have lost both games. However, Arteta believes the midfielder has done well since coming in and told the media ahead of the Aston Villa clash:

"He's really good. He's come in to the team and earned the respect of everybody. I think he had a really good game."

Paul Merson wrote about him earlier this month on Sportskeeda and claimed that he felt sorry for the Italian. He believes that it was not right to throw in the midfielder while the Gunners were chasing the game.

"If Arsenal had defeated Everton last week, they would've won the Premier League. They would've gone eight points clear at the top with a game in hand. Everton had a lot of energy about them, and I felt sorry for Jorginho the other day. I didn't think it was the right time to bring him on."

Arsenal told signing Jorginho was a mistake

Ally McCoist believes Chelsea got the better end of the deal when Jorginho joined Arsenal. He believes it was a mistake by the Gunners to sign the midfielder as he changes the way they play.

He told talkSPORT:

"I don't see it as a great move. And I'll just give you my reasoning for it. Nothing to do financially. Nothing to do with the finances. I actually think Chelsea are getting the better deal, I really do."

He added:

"I think he changes the way Arsènal play, I really do in that midfield, which is high-energy. [Thomas] Partey, [Martin] Odegaard and [Granit] Xhaka have been excellent. Don't get me wrong, talented, yes - top quality. But I just think he plays the game at a different pace than Arsènal want to play at right now."

Jorginho is expected to start at Aston Villa on Saturday and Thomas Partey remains doubtful.

