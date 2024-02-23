"Easier to adapt" – Ex-Real Madrid star on who between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland would be perfect for Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid defender Ivan Helguera has claimed that Kylian Mbappe would be a better fit at Los Blancos compared to Erling Haaland.

Over the last few months, both of the aforesaid players have allegedly been linked with a permanent move to Carlo Ancelotti's side in the future. While the Frenchman has reportedly agreed to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Norway star has recently popped up as a top Los Merengues transfer target ahead of the 2025-26 season.

During a recent chat with Spanish news website AS, Helguera was asked whether Mbappe or Haaland would be a more ideal signing for Real Madrid. He replied (h/t PSG Talk):

"They are both very good, but I think Mbappe is more valid for Madrid. He can play on the wing, as a centre-forward, and even as a midfielder if you want. Not Haaland. He's a centre-forward, and that's it."

Explaining why he chose the PSG star over Haaland, Helguera added:

"Mbappe... easier to adapt to because of his way of playing, dribbling, he shows himself much more without the ball, to make a wall, if you have to play outside the area with him. All of that is easier for him than for Haaland, who is much more of a goal-scorer from the area. That's why, I think he's more valid for Madrid, but they're both a spectacle."

Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid for around two years, has opted to snub interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in favor of moving to the La Liga outfit. The 25-year-old forward is believed to have an agreement in place with Los Blancos, as per MARCA.

Haaland, on the other hand, could prove to be a costly affair for Los Merengues in the future. The 23-year-old, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or voting, is tied down to a deal at City until June 2027.

Kylian Mbappe to receive whopping signing-on fee at Real Madrid after summer switch

According to Spanish radio station COPE, Real Madrid will splash a signing-on fee of between €120 million and €150 million to rope in Kylian Mbappe. They are set to offer the France captain a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, MARCA recently claimed that the AS Monaco academy graduate is set to earn a fixed salary in the region of €15 million to €20 million-a-year. He will also become Real Madrid's highest-earning player.

So far this season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been in sensational form. He has found the back of the net a staggering 32 times in 31 appearances across competitions for PSG so far. He has also showcased his playmaking ability seven times this campaign.