"Easy 7-0 win", "We're ready to go back to back" - Fans react as Manchester City name starting XI for UCL opener against Red Star Belgrade

Manchester City kickstart their defense of the UEFA Champions League against Red Star Belgrade and fans are delighted with Pep Guardiola's starting lineup.

The reigning European champions host the the Serbian minnows at the Etihad tonight (September 19) and are big favorites. Guardiola's treble winners have made an excellent start to the season, winning all five of their league games.

Manchester City won their first Champions League crown last season and did so in confident fashion. The likes of Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias all flourished as they got their hands on the trophy.

All three have been named in Guardiola's lineup to face Belgrade and will be eager to start their Group G campaign off with an impressive performance. Haaland has picked up where he left off last season with seven goals in seven games across competitions.

The Norweigan superstar starts in attack alongside the in-form Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden. There's first a full debut for summer signing Matheus Nunes who will partner Bernardo Silva and Rodri in midfield. The Portuguese playmaker joined Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £53 million.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker captains the side in defense alongside Dias, Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez. The England international ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract this past week. Ederson is in goal for the hosts tonight.

Fans are enthusiastic upon learning of Guardiola's team to face Belgrade. One fan has backed them to win the Champions League for a second consecutive season:

"We're ready to go back to back."

Another fan reckons the Cityzens could hit seven:

"Easy 7-0 win."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to City's starting XI to face Belgrade:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on new boy Jeremy Doku

The young Belgian winger has made an impressive start at City.

Jeremy Doku is somewhat unfortunate to drop to the bench for his side's clash with Belgrade. The Belgian joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £55.5 million and he has hit the ground running.

The 21-year-old scored on his second appearance for the reigning Premier League champions in a 3-1 win against West Ham United. It was a superb performance from the young attacker.

Guardiola has sung Doku's praises and is surprised by the quick start he's made at Manchester City. He said (via Bitter and Blue):

“When you buy a young player like him for many years (contract), we have to be patient. I didn’t expect the second game for City to play like he did today. The way he played today, I don’t remember from a long time ago something like that.”

Doku is one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and his bright start bodes well for City. He is viewed as Riyad Mahrez's replacement following the Algerian's move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.