“Eat your fruits, always” – Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland shares glimpse of his diet

Erling Haaland has been a revelation at Manchester City and he's given fans an insight into his diet that has helped him become a superstar on his Instagram account.

The Norweigan star uploaded a snap to his Instagram story of a plate of food that he seemingly was about to consume. The plate consisted of strawberries, raspberries, mango and pineapple. The 23-year-old captioned the post:

"So good! Eat your fruits always."

Fruit isn't the only important food in the City striker's diet as he also consumes plenty of meat. The Norway international eats cow's hearts and livers which may be bizarre to fans.

However, he explained his diet in his documentary 'Erling Haaland: The Big Decision'. He said (via GOAL):

"Eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald's, or the local cow eating grass right there?"

The Norweigan superstar has tasted much success following his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He has bagged 59 goals and 10 assists in just 60 appearances across competitions.

He was key for Pep Guardiola's Cityzens as they won the continental treble last season. He won the Premier League's Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 leagues, the most scored in a single campaign by any player in history.

The irrepressible forward also finished as top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 12 goals in 11 games. It has been a scintillating start to life for the former Borussia Dortmund frontman at the Etihad.

Jack Grealish sheds light on Erling Haaland's training regime

Erling Haaland puts the hard work in at the gym.

Another important part of Erling Haaland's lifestyle is how he works on his fitness. The Norweigan is in top-notch shape and has used his imposing stature to cause Premier League defenses nightmares since his arrival last year.

The City superstar's teammate Jack Grealish touched on Haaland's gym work and professionalism labelling him the best professional he's ever seen. He told The Daily Mail:

"He's the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won’t see again. He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That’s why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn’t be like that".

It has paid dividends for the young forward who has made the nominee list for the Ballon d'Or award next month. He is touted as one of the frontrunners alongside 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the award.