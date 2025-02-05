"Economic level is still not comparable to the competitive level" - Villa chief aims dig at SPL after Jhon Duran joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Aston Villa chief Monchi has slammed the Saudi Pro League after their former player Jhon Duran completed a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on January 31. The move will see Duran earn four times more than what he was earning at the Birmingham-based club.

Monchi claimed that the Premier League doesn’t possess the financial strength the Saudi Pro League possesses, and that has helped the latter attract players who might have otherwise stayed in Europe’s top leagues. Also, the Villa chief remains unconvinced that the Saudi Pro League's competitive standard is on par with its financial power.

Monchi told Onda Cero’s Radioestaido Noche:

“The economic potential of Arab football isn’t even in the Premier League, it’s an important rival because it drags signings. I think that the economic level is still not comparable to the competitive level and for the moment it is holding back some players.”

Speaking further, Monchi believes it will be difficult for Aston to get back into the Champions League slots for the next campaign. The Villans have been quite impressive in the Premier League this season as they are currently in the eighth position on the standings.

“The excitement that has been generated is great and we hope to be up to the task in the next round [play-offs]. The idea is to be in the Champions League again next season but it’s going to be difficult because the fight is tough,” Monchi stated.

Alberto Suarez slams 'stupid' decision to criticize Jhon Duran’s decision to join Al-Nassr

Jhon Duran’s former manager, Alberto Suarez, has backed his decision to leave Aston Villa for Al-Nassr. Duran has been subjected to criticism after his decision to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Suarez, who managed Jhon Duran at Envigado FC in his native Colombia, leapt to the defense of the 21-year-old and labeled the decision to criticize him 'stupid.'

Alberto Suarez told journalist Mariano Olsen:

"It is stupid to criticize JHON JADER DURÁN, nobody gives up €100m . I don't think that in his first days of training in Envigado they talked to him about glory, they talked to him about money. For young people, glory is solving their economic problem"

He added:

"At 26, JHON JADER will have the economic freedom to make decisions in search of glory. Now he receives a reward from life for the effort he has made since he was a child. In Saudi Arabia he will be strengthened alongside figures like Cristiano and Mané who will complete his formation."

