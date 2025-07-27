Eddie Howe provides straightforward response when asked if Liverpool linked Alexander Isak will return to Newcastle pre-season squad

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe revealed that there is no chance that star striker and Liverpool target Alexander Isak would join the squad on their pre-season tour. The Swedish forward reportedly desired to leave the Magpies this summer. Hence, speculation over a move to the Reds has increased.

Howe said on Sunday (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“No, no chance”.

Newcastle are set to depart for Singapore later this month for a pre-season tour in which Isak is expected to play no part. They have already faced Celtic and Arsenal in pre-season games, and their Premier League campaign begins on August 16 away to Aston Villa.

Isak is a major asset for a Newcastle side that are looking to become regular contenders for the Champions League spots in the Premier League. the 25-year-old has bagged over 20 goals in each of the last two campaigns, helping them finish seventh in 2023-24 and fifth in 2024-25.

However, Liverpool have now emerged as the next possible destination for Isak. The Reds have invested heavily this window, adding the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. Luis Diaz is reportedly close to a move to Bayern Munich, and Darwin Nunez is also expected to leave. Hence, the addition of Isak would provide them with strong firepower, leading the line.

Liverpool star edging closer to move to Bundesliga giants: Reports

Diaz is close to a move to Bayern.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is close to a move to Bayern Munich. According to the BBC, the Bavarian giants are preparing to make an offer greater than £60 million for the Colombian forward.

Vincent Kompany's side previously had a bid of £58.6 million rejected by the Reds, but will now move closer to securing the attacker's signature. With Leroy Sane departing for Galatasaray and Serge Gnabry entering the final year of his deal, Bayern have been keen on adding a left-winger to the squad. On the other hand, Cody Gakpo could begin to play a more prominent role on the left with Diaz's departure.

Diaz will be part of what has been an extremely busy summer for Liverpool. With new arrivals and departures aplenty, the Reds have not shied away from spending big. They have looked to revamp the squad that just lifted the Premier League trophy in Arne Slot's first year. Bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong has cost over £250 million for the Merseysiders.

