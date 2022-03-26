"Eddie Howe seems to be getting that right" - Frank McAvennie heaps praise on Newcastle United's transfer strategy

Former English top-flight star Frank McAvennie is of the view that Newcastle United are building a squad 'the right way' under Eddie Howe's management.

October 2021 marked the dawn of a new era for Newcastle as the club were bought by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Magpies thus became the richest club in the world.

The club's new owners flexed their financial musclepower in the winter transfer window, spending over £90 million. The Tyneside outfit signed Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett in January.

Many expect Howe to be given a bigger transfer budget in the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle have ruled out making any superstar signings ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with their budget set to be less than £90 million, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Newcastle United have ruled out making expensive superstar signings this summer with transfer budget likely to be less than the £90m spent in January | @LukeEdwardsTele exclusive telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Newcastle United have ruled out making expensive superstar signings this summer with transfer budget likely to be less than the £90m spent in January | @LukeEdwardsTele exclusive telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

McAvennie has now expressed his delight at seeing the St. James' Park club choose not to spend a large amount of money despite having the ability to do so. The former West Ham striker feels Newcastle will aim to break into the Premier League top six next season. He told Football Insider:

“That’s the right way to do it. You need to have the right balance in that dressing room. If you have a big ego in there all of a sudden, it can upset things. Eddie Howe seems to be getting that right, look at the players that were signed in January. They spent the money but I wouldn’t say any superstars came in."

“I think next season they will make the signings to get them into the top-six, that would be incredible. From there, who knows? Once they are established up there, players will want to join them. That’s key but I’m glad to see they aren’t just going to throw money at the situation.”

United Journal @theutdjournal Newcastle United are not pursuing free agent targets such as Paul Pogba and Antonio Rüdiger this summer. That is simply not the market they will be operating in ahead of the transfer window #mujournal



[@LukeEdwardsTele] Newcastle United are not pursuing free agent targets such as Paul Pogba and Antonio Rüdiger this summer. That is simply not the market they will be operating in ahead of the transfer window #mufc 🚨 Newcastle United are not pursuing free agent targets such as Paul Pogba and Antonio Rüdiger this summer. That is simply not the market they will be operating in ahead of the transfer window #mufc #mujournal [@LukeEdwardsTele] https://t.co/kaMVE9jLg1

Newcastle's summer transfer budget could be boosted through player sales. However, it remains to be seen who the Magpies intend to the sell at the end of the season.

Newcastle United move away from relegation zone

Newcastle United appointed former AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager last November. The Magpies were placed ninth in the Premier League table when the Englishman took charge.

Almost five months down the line, Newcastle United currently sit 14th in the points table. They have 31 points to their name from 29 matches and are nine points above the relegation zone.

While the Tyneside outfit faced the risk of relegation under former boss Steve Bruce, Howe appears likely to take them to safety.

