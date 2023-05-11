Eddie Nketiah names the fastest player in current Arsenal squad and it's not Bukayo Saka

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has claimed that Gabriel Martinelli is the fastest player at the North London outfit ahead of Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal Reports @arsreports Eddie Nketiah has named Gabriel Martinelli as the fastest player at Arsenal.



🗣️ When asked on FIFA, “which player is the fastest in the squad?” He said, “I think it’s Saka”



🗣️ However his decision quickly flipped after it was revealed that Martinelli was granted the fastest… Eddie Nketiah has named Gabriel Martinelli as the fastest player at Arsenal.🗣️ When asked on FIFA, “which player is the fastest in the squad?” He said, “I think it’s Saka”🗣️ However his decision quickly flipped after it was revealed that Martinelli was granted the fastest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Eddie Nketiah has named Gabriel Martinelli as the fastest player at Arsenal.🗣️ When asked on FIFA, “which player is the fastest in the squad?” He said, “I think it’s Saka”🗣️ However his decision quickly flipped after it was revealed that Martinelli was granted the fastest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/61mf1nuKzS

The England youth international was featured in an interview on the Premier League's official YouTube channel. He was asked a series of questions about his teammates' FIFA 23 ratings.

When asked to name Arsenal's fastest player in the current squad, Nketiah initially said (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“I think it’s Saka.”

Nketiah was then informed that Martinelli received the highest pace rating from FIFA, to which, he replied:

“Martinelli would be up there, myself, I would be up there. It is over different differences you know, but I would give it to Martinelli, I would say it’s Martinelli."

Both Saka and Martinelli have been in stellar form for the Gunners this season. The England international has racked up 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term. The Brazilian winger has netted 15 times in the English top tier and provided five assists as well.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has put on some impressive performances for the Gunners this campaign. The English forward proved his worth during Arsenal No.9 Gabriel Jesus' absence. The Brazilian was sidelined for four months after picking up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nketiah has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances for the Gunners across competitions this season. The England youth international seems to have a bright future to look forward to at the Emirates.

"A real class performance" - Gary Neville names Arsenal star who was 'a massive difference' against Newcastle

Arsenal secured an important 2-0 victory over in-form Newcastle United at St. James' Park last Sunday (May 7), thanks to a first-half strike from Martin Odegaard and an own goal by Fabian Schar.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said get Thomas Partey back in there. The class… 🗣️| Gary Neville on Arsenal: “I thought they might get eaten alive [on Sunday vs Newcastle]. The atmosphere was ferocious. Arsenal grew up here a lot.“Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said get Thomas Partey back in there. The class… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Gary Neville on Arsenal: “I thought they might get eaten alive [on Sunday vs Newcastle]. The atmosphere was ferocious. Arsenal grew up here a lot. “Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said get Thomas Partey back in there. The class… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cDy3YoCUgH

Jorginho's performance in the encounter earned great plaudits from Manchester United icon Gary Neville, who likened the Brazilian to Paul Scholes. The Englishman praised the former Chelsea star's display and told Sky Sports:

"But Arsenal passed their way. No-one passes brilliantly at Newcastle. They are a fantastic defensive team, but Jorginho was a massive difference. I say Paul Scholes is the best I've ever played with, and there was an example of what he used to do out on the pitch at Newcastle."

He added:

"What we saw from Jorginho at Newcastle was a class performance, a real class performance. [Thomas] Partey had shown some nerves and some edginess in the last few matches when the team needed composure, and I thought Jorginho demonstrated what you really do need when it's really at its toughest."

The Gunners secured Jorginho's services in the January transfer window from Chelsea for £12 million

Poll : 0 votes