"I never doubted my qualities" - Eden Hazard opens up on his struggles at Real Madrid since moving from Chelsea

It's fair to say that Eden Hazard hasn't had the best of times at Real Madrid since his big-money move from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Hazard pinpointed his injuries for his lack of form at Real Madrid and believes it will be difficult to have a season like he did at Chelsea.

Hazard said:

I never doubted my qualities, but whether I would be 100% fit for the European Championship was going to be a question. I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same as 10 years ago."

Despite his recent setbacks, Hazard believes that if he can overcome his injuries, he can surely prove his doubters wrong. The 30-year-old winger added:

"But I know that when I am in shape, that I can prove myself on the field and that's what I'm working on now."

The Belgian captain has struggled with fitness and form and is currently a pale shadow of himself. During his time at Chelsea, Eden Hazard was widely regarded as one of the best players in the league and helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Europa Leagues.

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard looking to get back to his Chelsea form at Euro 2020

Eden Hazard plans to regain his form at the ongoing Euro 2020 to help propel Belgium to the latter stages of the tournament. Hazard said the process is a long one but worth taking.

"I'm not 100% yet, but I'm ready to start. But that was the plan, to bring me along gradually. It's especially important to be completely fit in the knockout phase. Then I have to be in top shape."

Real Madrid spent €115 million to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea. However, Hazard has been underperforming for the club and his country since. The 30-year-old has only played 43 times for Real Madrid in two seasons, scoring just five goals.

The skipper is currently a substitute for Belgium with Roberto Martinez preferring to start Eden's younger brother, Thorgan Hazard, instead.

