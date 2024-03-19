“Eden Hazard returns to his spiritual home” - Chelsea make touching Instagram post ahead of Belgian’s return for Soccer Aid match

Chelsea have reacted to legendary forward Eden Hazard confirming his return to the club in the summer as part of the annual Soccer Aid match. The Belgian forward will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his retirement last summer as part of the charity match.

Since 2006, the Soccer Aid match has become a regular event annually held to raise money for UNICEF. Over £90 million has been realized in the 17 years since. This year, like last year, the charity match will see great Chelsea participation, with the match being held at Stamford Bridge on June 9.

Chelsea men's and women's managers Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes managed the teams last year. The former has retained his position so far. The match which will see a World XI take on an English XI will have Eden Hazard in attendance for the world XI.

The Belgian will play in the charity match for the first time ever and the club are excited to have him back. The English side took to Instagram to post pictures of the star from his time at the club, as well as his banner made by the fans.

Eden Hazard joined the club from Lille in 2012 after the Blues won the UEFA Champions League in the 2011-12 season. The Belgian remained at Stamford Bridge until 2019 when he switched to Real Madrid for a reported total package of over £100 million.

Hazard enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Stamford Bridge, where he is regarded with a great deal of affection. He scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues, winning six major trophies.

Eden Hazard joins strong Chelsea contingent for Soccer Aid game

Eden Hazard has become the latest Chelsea-affiliated person to be confirmed as a participant in the Soccer Aid charity match in the summer. The 33-year-old will play for the World XI team to be managed by Blues' boss Pochettino.

Apart from the game taking place on their home ground of Stamford Bridge, the Blues will be greatly represented in the match. Former captain and defender Gary Cahill will also return to the club as part of the England XI in the game, as would Joe Cole.

Club legend and former manager Frank Lampard will co-manage the England XI alongside Harry Redknapp in the game. Former Chelsea women's player Karen Carney will also appear for the England XI.