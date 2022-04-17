Eden Hazard's brother provides crucial update on Real Madrid superstar's future

Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian Hazard has provided a major update regarding the future of the Real Madrid star.

Kylian Hazard has insisted that his elder brother is determined to stay in Spain until he proves his worth at the Spanish club.

The 26-year-old has stated that Eden Hazard is desperate to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu following three disappointing years at the club. Kylian Hazard told RTL Sport:

“He’s not going to let Real go until he’s proven he’s the strongest there."

“He’s proven himself at every club he’s been to, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK This kills me to see this stat, it’s even more games missed because of injuries, this stat was from February. Eden Hazard was an amazing player for Chelsea, gave us everything & I wanted him to succeed at Real Madrid. This kills me to see this stat, it’s even more games missed because of injuries, this stat was from February. Eden Hazard was an amazing player for Chelsea, gave us everything & I wanted him to succeed at Real Madrid. https://t.co/HkeD5dYVtg

However, the RWDM attacking midfielder has claimed that Eden Hazard could depart if Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez asks him to. The 26-year-old added:

“I don’t think he’s going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, and he knows he has no chance to play, then I don’t think that he will stay."

"But I can assure you, he will do everything to prove he is the best player at Real Madrid.”

Eden Hazard has been largely underwhelming since his £100 million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

His time at the Spanish capital club has been plagued by injuries as he has been restricted to just 65 games for Los Blancos.

He has contributed with just six goals and ten assists so far for La Casa Blanca. This season, the Belgian has found the back of the net just once while providing two assists in 22 games.

The 31-year-old currently finds himself behind the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio in Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order.

The future of the Real Madrid star looks uncertain

Despite Kylian Hazard's comments, it's hard to see Eden Hazard establishing himself as a key player for Real Madrid in the near future.

He is 31 years of age now and his fitness levels have massively declined. On top of that, the Spanish giants look determined to add more firepower to their attack this summer.

As per Teamtalk, the former PFA Player of the Year winner has a long list of admirers in the Premier League, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

A move back to the Premier League would be appealing for the Belgian superstar and could potentially reignite his career in England.

