Eden Hazard's votes for FIFA The Best awards revealed

It has been a forgettable last 18 months for Belgian captain Eden Hazard, whose dream move to Real Madrid has not transpired the way he would have liked it to.

Even though Real won La Liga last season, injury curtailed Hazard's season, and he couldn't play a big role in the Spanish giants' title success.

Eden Hazard was nowhere near being in contention for The Best FIFA Player of the Year award, but as captain of Belgium, he did vote for those who were.

Hazard's first choice for the player of the year award was the eventual winner Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker scored 55 goals for Bayern Munich last season as they won the treble, and deservedly beat off competition from the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award.

The other two choices Eden Hazard made were his Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Belgian team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.

Ramos was instrumental to the Real Madrid side that won the league title last season, with both his defensive contributions, and the number of goals that he scored.

De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's assist record in the Premier League last season, even though Manchester City finished 18 points behind Liverpool in the league standings.

Eden Hazard votes for Zinedine Zidane as best coach

Hazard voted for Zinedine Zidane as the best coach

Real Madrid's La Liga winning coach Zinedine Zidane was Hazard's choice for The Best FIFA Coach of the Year.

Zidane won his second league title as Real Madrid head coach, but he didn't manage to lead Los Blancos to another UEFA Champions League title. They were knocked out by Manchester City in the Round of 16, after Raphael Varane had a nightmare in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Eden Hazard's other choices for the coach of the year award were Hansi Flick and Marcelo Bielsa.

Flick was only appointed in November last year, but masterminded a sensational turnaround for the German giants. They were fourth in the table when they saved Niko Kovac, but ended the season comfortably winning the Bundesliga title, in addition to the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League.

Bielsa, who finished third in the final results, led Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

The Best FIFA Coach of the Year award was eventually won by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.