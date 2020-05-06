Eden Hazard in action for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard's former teammate Cesc Fàbregas says the Belgian is set for a great future at Real Madrid despite his slow start. After a few years of speculation and transfer sagas, the Belgian captain finally departed Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu last summer for a fee of just over €100m.

However, due to a host of injuries and other issues, Eden Hazard's start to life in Madrid has not been a pleasant one. The former Chelsea winger has only played 15 games across all competitions for the 13-time European champions, scoring just one goal in La Liga Santander and registering five assists across the board. He hasn't played for the club since he picked up an ankle injury on 22 February in a 1-0 defeat to Spanish side Levante.

31 – Eden Hazard (16 goals, 15 assists) was directly involved in 31 Premier League goals in 2018-19, the most of any player in the competition last season. Swansong. pic.twitter.com/Ag3W74Htzq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2019

Due to the magnificent performances and achievements he's had to show for in England, Eden Hazard's transition to life in Spain hasn't been as smooth as he'd hoped. The expectations for him are higher than ever, and the 29-year-old has struggled.

Fàbregas, who has played on the same team as Eden Hazard for five seasons, is confident that the forward is more than capable of turning things around and get back to his best.

"He has played several good games with Madrid, but it is true that sometimes I have seen him a little self-conscious," began the Spaniard as he spoke to RTVE.

Fàbregas went on to talk about how it isn't something that isn't surprising as Eden Hazard is someone who does take time at the start of a season. He continued,

"He has always been a player who has had a hard time starting seasons."

"Even so, I predict a great future (for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid)."

Since his arrival in Madrid, Eden Hazard suffered a hamstring injury in August, a hairline crack in his foot in December, and a fissure of the fibula which have kept him out for 25, 67 and 98 days respectively. The most recent injury of his effectively ruled Eden Hazard out for the remainder of the season, bringing the curtains down on what has been a largely disappointing debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is still more than enough time and hope for the former LOSC Lille winger to shine bright in the white of Los Blancos. If anything, his past records at Chelsea speak for themselves as he has been nothing short of breathtaking for the Blues in both their recent title triumphs. Eden Hazard stands ninth on Chelsea's all-time top scorers list with 110 goals scored in 352 appearances.

3 - No other player has won more penalties than Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in @LaLigaEN this season (three, level with Nabil Fekir). Danger. pic.twitter.com/KThu88mrsI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2020

Fàbregas, a former Arsenal and Chelsea player formed a great understanding with the Belgian during their time at Stamford Bridge. They won two Premier League titles together — one under José Mourinho in 2014/15 and the other under Antonio Conte in 2016/17. Currently on the books of AS Monaco in Ligue 1, Fàbregas endured a disappointing ninth-place finish in the league after the French top-flight was abandoned amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.