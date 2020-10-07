Edinson Cavani opens up on his move to Manchester United

Manchester United's deadline day signing Edinson Cavani spoke to Uruguayan media outlet 2 de Punta about his decision to join the Red Devils this summer.

The former PSG striker was announced by Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window after he agreed to a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

In the interview with 2 de Punta, Cavani was quoted saying:

"I'm happy about the decision and want to put on the shirt. There were rumours saying I could go to one place or another, and that it was not in my plans to stay in Europe."

Cavani was a free agent this summer after seeing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expire at the end of the 2019-20 season. Cavani is PSG's highest-ever goal-scorer with 138 goals in 200 Ligue 1 matches. He decided against renewing his deal with PSG as he was in search of a new challenge in his career.

Cavani went on to say that have been many lies about him and his brother, who works as his agent.

"Many things were said without people knowing anything because people speak behind a microphone and a keyboard. It hurt me, not because I live because of those comments, but because of the evil that social networks sometimes spread. That's why I was glad that all this has come out," said Cavani.

Cavani even made an Instagram post yesterday saying he was 'happy for his brother'.

Edinson Cavani says former Manchester United player Diego Forlan helped him join the club

The Uruguayan said that he used to watch Diego Forlan play for Manchester United, and talked about how his idol helped him make a move to the club.

"Diego did give references for me and he said very good things. It's okay to dream, but I like to wish things were better. Dreaming seems like a fantasy, but wishing for things makes them seem more real," said the 33-year-old striker.

Edinson Cavani will not be reporting for international duty with Uruguay this week because he asked to not be a part of the squad, as all of his teammates are playing with their clubs. Cavani is yet to play a football match this season.

Cavani will instead report for Manchester United training during the international break, which will give him an opportunity to get to match fitness and get to know some of his new teammates and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.