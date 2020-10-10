Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani signed for Manchester United on deadline day in a one-year deal with the option to extend by one more year.

The 33-year-old was out of contract after a seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain during which he entered the history books by becoming the club's greatest ever goalscorer.

When he left, Cavani had scored 200 goals in just 301 appearances for the club.

However, the decision to leave and join Manchester United was not a straight-forward one for the striker by his own admission.

He reveals, in an interview to Manchester United's website, that it took a last-minute call with former Red Devil and current PSG midfielder Ander Herrera to help make his mind up about the move.

“I spoke with Ander a lot, as well as other team-mates, like Angel Di Maria, who I was also with at Paris. It was genuinely getting to the last minute and I called Ander to have a chat.

“I have a lot of admiration for Ander, for the kind of person he is, and I had the feeling that his words were going to help me out, by telling me a bit about what it was like at United. So yes, it’s true that after I’d finished talking with Ander, we came to an agreement here with the club."

Manchester United leave it late in the transfer window

Manchester United signed three players, apart from Edinson Cavani, on deadline day after failing to procure number one target Jadon Sancho.

Brazilian left back Alex Telles joined from Porto while two young, up-and-coming right wingers in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo were also added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Ahead of that, Donny van de Beek was the only senior team incoming that was managed by the recruitment team led by Ed Woodward and Matt Judge.

Manchester United's outgoing business also left much to be desired as the likes of Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero were all unable to find clubs to move to.

To compound their worries, Manchester United was also handed a humiliating 6-1 home thumping by former manager Jose Mourinho's Spurs side just before the international break.