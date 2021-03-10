Edinson Cavani’s father makes shocking revelation about the Manchester United striker's future

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could quit the club in the summer after his father made a shocking claim concerning his future on Tuesday.

Luis Cavani, Edinson's father, has stated that his son "does not feel comfortable" in England and wants to move closer to his family.

This comes as a surprise because Cavani moved to Manchester United less than a year ago after leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking with TyC Sports, the Manchester United striker’s father said:

“My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again."

He then made the revelation that if Edinson Cavani quits Manchester United, he will exit European football and move to South America. Rumors swirled last week, linking the Manchester United forward with a move to Argentine outfit Boca Juniors.

Luis Cavani has now intensified the speculation by confirming he held talks with the Boca Junior’s vice-president, Juan Román Riquelme, over a move in the summer.

"Edinson is going to end up playing in South America. I want Edinson to play in a team that ﬁghts for something important. Edinson had many conversations with Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca. If he returns to South America he is leaning towards Boca. By the middle of the year he will return to South America. My son's idea is not to continue there, he wants to return."

Edinson Cavani has impressed at Manchester United

Following his Paris Saint-Germain release, Edinson Cavani moved to Manchester United last summer as a free agent, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

While the Uruguay international turned 34 last month, he has proven that age is just a number during his positive start to life in the Premier League. Cavani has scored six goals and registered two assists in nine league starts for Manchester United.

He sits third in the club’s Premier League scoring charts, behind Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. His impressive outings also saw him leapfrog French forward Anthony Martial in the club's pecking order of strikers.

Manchester United sit second in the Premier League with 54 points from 28 games, 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City. They take on Serie A giants AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.