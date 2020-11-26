Edouard Mendy reveals secret behind blistering start to Chelsea career

Edouard Mendy has quickly established himself as one of Chelsea's most reliable players after signing from Rennes this summer. The towering goalkeeper displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero between the sticks and has added some much-needed stability to the Chelsea backline.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur (quotes via Football London), Mendy admitted that the communication between himself and the rest of the Blues backline has been the main reason behind his stunning start.

“Of course with Kurt [Zouma] and Thiago [Silva] they speak French which is good for me, but I can communicate well with the other players too and I am really enjoying it."

“I have joined a very good club. I feel good in this team. I have got to know them and gained an affinity with them which helps during games."

"Everyone has done everything to help me integrate as smoothly as possible, the players, the staff, they have all helped me.”

Chelsea fans, how much do you love Edouard Mendy? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iQqYjjIubq — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

Mendy looking to spearhead Chelsea to greater heights this season

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

After a strong start to the season which saw them jump to third on the Premier League standings and secure qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare, Mendy affirmed that him and his Chelsea teammates would take it game by game.

“The objective now is to do a good match against Tottenham on Sunday. I don’t think beyond that. We want to keep the good run we have had going and to do that we need to maintain those high levels in training and in the match itself.”

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to lock horns in what promises to be an exciting Premier League encounter. Frank Lampard will go head to head against a manager who knows him well in Jose Mourinho, but the Englishman has proved that he is more than capable of rubbing shoulders with the best in the business this season.

Edouard Mendy has played nine Chelsea games.



He’s kept a clean sheet in seven of them ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/9UfyIiUB6s — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2020

The Blues' new signings have impressed in recent weeks and spearheaded to the Premier League top four. Only time will tell if Chelsea can mount a title challenge and build on their fourth-place finish from the 2019-20 season.