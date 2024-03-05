Eduardo Camavinga opens up on Kylian Mbappe transfer speculation and why he laughs at Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga recently talked about Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival in the Spanish capital. Moreover, he also revealed why he laughs at Los Blancos teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per journalist David Ornstein, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will be leaving the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Later, a report from MARCA stated that the Frenchman had already signed a contract with Real Madrid and would arrive in the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window. Thanks to these reports, speculations have increased about the French forward's future.

Expand Tweet

At a recent press conference, Eduardo Camavinga was asked about his French teammate's future. Camavinga stated that he doesn't talk about transfers during international duty (via The Madrid Zone):

"Do I talk to Mbappe about joining Madrid when I play for France NT? Do you want to know the truth? No, when I go there I just want to have fun with my teammates. We don't talk about transfers."

Camavinga also talked about why he laughs at his Los Blancos and France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old said:

"Tchouameni used to laugh at me last year when I had to play LB. Now I am laughing at him!"

Expand Tweet

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in July 2021, impressing fans with his versatility while playing as a midfielder or a full-back. This season, Camavinga has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, providing two assists.

Real Madrid to loan young star in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

As per journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are interested in a loan move for Arda Guler in the upcoming summer transfer window. Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish side Fenerbahce in July 2023. However, the 19-year-old's time at Santiago Bernabeu has been heavily affected by injuries.

Since joining the Spanish capital, Guler has made just five appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, amassing a total game time of 92 minutes. As a result, the La Liga giants are considering a loan deal for the young midfielder.

Next up, Los Blancos will host RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (March 7).