Reports - Eduardo Camavinga's agent drops Real Madrid hint 

French prodigy Eduardo Camavinga has been turning heads with his performances for Rennes this season and the player has now caught the attention of Real Madrid. The midfielder's agent has hinted that a move to the Bernabeu could be in the Frenchman's future.

Camavinga burst onto the scene last season, where his dynamic displays from midfield earned him a call-up to the France squad. This made him the youngest player in over a century to do so. The Frenchman has only gone from strength to strength and is currently one of Europe's hottest properties.

Real Madrid is one of the many clubs which are vying for the midfielder's signature, but the Los Blancos have Zinedine Zidane, who happens to be one of Camavinga's icons. The young midfielder will be seen as a natural successor to Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

Camavinga's agent Jonathan Barnett has indicated that the Frenchman could move to Real Madrid in the future.

Barnett said, "We have developed an excellent relationship and we will work closely with Eduardo's father and family, and above all, Eduardo. The most important thing is to act in [Eduardo's] best interests. We have an excellent relationship with Real Madrid."

Interestingly enough, Barnett is also Welsh superstar Gareth Bale's agent. The winger, who is currently on loan to Tottenham, has a strained relationship with Real Madrid. This will cast doubts about whether what Barnett is saying is true. Real Madrid will want to wipe their hands clean of Bale as soon as possible but would like to do so without jeopardising a deal for Camavinga.

Zidane's Galacticos could be taking shape at Real Madrid

Benzema and Modric are two of Real Madrid's defining stars of the decade.

Zinedine Zidane has a huge summer ahead of him, as he looks to put his stamp on this Real Madrid side. The Frenchman will have a difficult task ahead of him, trying to replace three of the squad's most influential players. Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have all been excellent servants for the club, but are reaching the end of their careers.

Zidane will need to find replacements for these players, and many big names have been linked with Real Madrid in the process. The biggest name on the list is Zidane's compatriot Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar has become one of the best players in the world, and the natural next step in his career would be to leave PSG for Real Madrid.

Mbappe would be a logical replacement for Benzema and the player can offer Real Madrid another decade of dominance while leading the team's front line.