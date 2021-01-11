Eduardo Camavinga says he is honoured to be one of Real Madrid's transfer targets

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has said in an interview that he is honoured to be one of Real Madrid's transfer targets.

The teenage sensation has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos in the past two transfer windows and could make the switch to the Bernabeu this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga made his debut for Rennes in the 2019-20 season at the age of 16. He went on to become a regular starter at the Ligue 1 club and caught the attention of a host of top European clubs after putting in a string of impressive performances.

His strong showings even earned him a call-up to the French national team last year. He has already made three appearances for his country, scoring one goal.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a massive fan of Eduardo Camavinga and is desperate to sign him next summer.

The Madrid giants were interested in signing the midfielder last summer, but the youngster decided to stay at Rennes for another season to continue his development in France.

In an interview with Canal Football Club, Eduardo Camavinga was asked about his transfer links to Real Madrid. The teenager responded by saying it is a great honour to be linked with the Spanish giants.

He said (via Managing Madrid):

"It's clear that it's great when a big club has interest in you, but I'm calm and I'm a Stade Rennais player. We'll see what happens when the season ends, we'll have a meeting and discuss the pros and cons."

Real Madrid are eager to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer

Real Madrid will have to match Rennes' £70-million valuation of Eduardo Camavinga if they want to sign him this summer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that the club will be taking a more youthful approach in the transfer market this summer. The Spanish giants currently have a number of players in their roster who are above the age of 30 and must plan for life after their departure.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are key members of the Real Madrid squad but are both above the age of 30. Zidane is, therefore, eager to add Eduardo Camavinga, a player who could be Real Madrid's top midfielder for the next decade.

The reigning La Liga champions will, however, have to wait till next summer to complete a deal for Camavinga.

Real Madrid will have to match Rennes' £70-million valuation of the star midfielder, which is unlikely to happen in January given the club's current financial situation.