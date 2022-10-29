Edwin van der Sar snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names best 6-a-side team consisting of his ex-teammates 

According to the Daily Mail, Edwin van der Sar snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his best six-a-side team containing his former teammates.

Van der Sar played for clubs like Ajax, Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United during his career. He won the UEFA Champions League trophy twice, in 1995 with Ajax and in 2008 with United.

The Dutchman also made 130 appearances for his national side. He recently named his six-a-side team with himself on goal.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Happy birthday to Edwin van der Sar who turns 52 today. Happy birthday to Edwin van der Sar who turns 52 today. #MUFC 🚨🇳🇱 Happy birthday to Edwin van der Sar who turns 52 today. #MUFC ✅https://t.co/ZYp0BmT9nJ

Van der Sar picked Rio Ferdinand as the team's center-back. They played for an extensive period together for United and won multiple trophies.

He picked Paul Scholes and Zinedine Zidane in midfield and justified his choice by saying (via GiveMeSport):

"Midfield is difficult. I’ve had the opportunities with (Zinedine) Zidane, Paul Scholes, Del Piero, Frank Rijkaard. ... Lets go for Scholes. Scholes and Zidane. They could play together!"

Van der Sar further picked his international teammates Patrick Kluivert and Dennis Bergkamp in the attack for his fantasy team. However, he snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman justified his decision by saying that Ronaldo used to be a right-winger during their time together.

"Up front there’s Patrick Kluivert, Rooney, Ronaldo – at my time was more playing like a right-winger. He was good, you could still reach him. You could still make sure that he did whatever you wanted him to do. You’d clap him for running back.

"But I’ve got to pick a Dutch player so I’ll have Patrick Kluivert. He did not get everything out of his career, but in essence he was a great striker."

On his choice of Bergkamp, Edwin van der Sar said:

"‘Then there’s Marco van Basten. But I only played against him so I’ll go Dennis Bergkamp. I think he’s very appreciated here, especially in London."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature for Manchester United against West Ham United?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself back on the scoresheet during Manchester United's 3-0 win against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (27 October). The Portuguese forward scored the Red Devils' third of the night.

However, his place in the starting lineup against West Ham United remains in doubt. He has only started two Premier League games for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season.

Poll : 0 votes