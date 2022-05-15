“Ego of Cristiano Ronaldo and ability of Jonathan Walters” – Chelsea fans slam Blues star who makes football look ‘difficult’ and ‘messy’ after FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool

Chelsea fans have slammed striker Romelu Lukaku for an abject showing in their FA Cup final loss to Liverpool on Saturday, May 12.

The Blues were beaten 6-5 on penalties at Wembley, becoming the first side in the competition's history to lose three finals in a row. Just like in the Carabao Cup final in February, the Premier League giants played out a goalless draw after 120 minutes. Liverpool won back then 11-10 on penalties.

The first round of the penalty shootout ended 4-4 after both sides missed one each, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Sadio Mane being the culprits. A miss from Mason Mount then allowed Kostas Tsimikas to fire home the winning spot-kick as the Merseysiders lifted their eighth FA Cup trophy. They are now level at the top with Chelsea for the most number of FA Cups.

B/R Football @brfootball

2021:

2022:



Chelsea lose their third straight FA Cup final 2020: ❌2021: ❌2022: ❌

Lukaku has received his fair share of criticism for a poor game. He failed to muster a single shot on target and completed only five passes in 85 minutes of action.

Coming into the match with three goals in his last two games, the Belgian was in great form but dropped another stinker in the final. His touches were generally awful. He also skied one good chance over the crossbar in the opening stanza, although Virgil van Dijk deserves credit for marking him closely.

Chelsea fans have now taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the 29-year-old. Here are some of there reactions:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Hope he scores the winner but how has Lukaku stayed on this long? Hope he scores the winner but how has Lukaku stayed on this long?

noe🧐 @not_eonnn Lukaku when he’s not in the box Lukaku when he’s not in the box https://t.co/gaMhc7FlrK

Adrián Chels ⭑ ⭑ @adrianchels Lukaku has one good game out of every 10 games Lukaku has one good game out of every 10 games

Kehinde Giwa @Giwason09 Lukaku probably had three touches the whole game. Smh Lukaku probably had three touches the whole game. Smh

BLUEEESS @emil_cfc Lukaku is always one step behind when he gets his chances Lukaku is always one step behind when he gets his chances

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Romelu Lukaku has the ego of Cristiano Ronaldo and the ability of Jonathan Walters. Romelu Lukaku has the ego of Cristiano Ronaldo and the ability of Jonathan Walters.

Nawaz. @BlueNawaz Lukaku is a messy footballer. He makes football look much more difficult and messy than it is. He makes everything looks so difficult. Lukaku is a messy footballer. He makes football look much more difficult and messy than it is. He makes everything looks so difficult.

Chelsea endure more FA Cup heartbreak

Having previously lost the 2020 and 2021 finals, Chelsea are now the first side in FA Cup history to lose three finals in a row. They lost against Arsenal in 2020 before losing to Leicester City in 2021.

The Blues always seem to hit the glass ceiling in these games and have now lost two cup finals this season alone - both on penalties.

What started with so much promise ended in more heartbreak. They will now finish the season with two trophies, the UEFA Super cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

