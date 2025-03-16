"Ego of Ronaldo, ability of Obertan", "Absolutely horrific" - Fans slam Chelsea star for his showing after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) have blasted Pedro Neto after he couldn't make an impact during their 1-0 loss against Arsenal. The two sides faced off in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Minutes after Declan Rice missed a massive opportunity for the Gunners, Mikel Merino headed home from Martin Odegaard's corner to break the deadlock in the 20th minute. Marc Cucurella nearly leveled the scores for Chelsea soon after, only to see the ball narrowly miss the net.

Both sides struggled for quality in the final third following the break, however, Arsenal were able to hold on to their lead to seal all three points.

Pedro Neto was entrusted to lead the line with Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer missing due to injury. The 25-year-old was poor during his 90 minutes on the pitch, creating zero chances, landing zero shots on target from an attempted three, and losing six duels. He also completed none of his two dribbles and delivered just one accurate cross from an attempted six (17 percent accuracy), as per FotMob.

One Chelsea fan criticized Neto for his ego:

"Everyone saying Madueke has a big ego meanwhile Pedro Neto has the biggest ego of them all. All he does is complain complain complain. Ego of Ronaldo, ability of Obertan."

Another fan tweeted:

"Pedro Neto has been absolutely horrific anytime I’ve ever watched him another one FSGOuters sh*t the bed over us not signing."

Here's how some other fans reacted:

"Pedro Neto’s attitude was poor from the start to the end. Shame of a performance. Nkunku and Sancho aren’t players you build a team with. Shambolic," one fan commented.

"Neto’s the biggest crybaby i’ve seen in a while, he’d probably have a 2 minute whining comp just off this match," another added.

"This is a Nkunku/Neto hall of shame game. They need to be off the roster by June," one fan insisted

"Neto has about 5 good games a season, overrated," another chimed in.

How did Chelsea fare during their 1-0 loss against Arsenal?

Chelsea suffered their third defeat in five Premier League games after slumping to a 1-0 loss against Arsenal. They remain fourth in the table with 49 points from 29 games, while the Gunners are second with 58 points.

The Blues dominated possession with 59 percent of the ball, completing 441 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Arsenal had 41 percent possession and completed 292 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

While both sides failed to look convincing up front, the Gunners landed 12 shots in total with four being on target (xG of 0.77). In comparison, Chelsea mustered eight shots with two being on target (xG of 0.35).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on March 16 at 9:20pm IST. They are subject to change.

