"Egomar strikes again" - PSG fans say Lionel Messi 'needs to become selfish' after Neymar scores penalty against Troyes

Neymar was chosen to take the penalty awarded to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of Lionel Messi during the Ligue 1 champions' clash with Troyes on Sunday, May 8.

The Parisiens took the lead early through Marquinhos before they were handed the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot after Kylian Mbappe was clumsily brought down in the area.

The Brazilian superstar coolly slotted his penalty into the corner to double his team's lead. However, fans of Messi were unimpressed by the Argentine not being given an opportunity to score.

Messi has endured a difficult debut season in French football following his move from Barcelona last summer, having only scored four times in his 23 top-flight appearances.

However, the 34-year-old has registered 13 league assists this term, and fans took to Twitter to command the Argentine to be more selfish:

nihad10  @nibrahimfcb @PSGhub Messi never gets the penalties idc if hes bad at them give it to him once ffs @PSGhub Messi never gets the penalties idc if hes bad at them give it to him once ffs

Stav @stavfps Messi NEEDS to become selfish Messi NEEDS to become selfish

TerryGreeser 🎷🔴 blaugrana @TGreeser @nibrahimfcb @PSGhub he is not even bad at them ffs, its so weird, they all just care about their own numbers @nibrahimfcb @PSGhub he is not even bad at them ffs, its so weird, they all just care about their own numbers

🔴⚫™ @SemperFiMessi Messi gave Neymar penalties when Neymar had low, now mfer grabs the penalty at first go. Messi gave Neymar penalties when Neymar had low, now mfer grabs the penalty at first go.

Messi not taking a penalty may not be all that surprising to many watching the clash at the Parc Des Princes. SportsAdda reports that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed more penalties than anyone else in the 21st century, with 30 in total.

Neymar responds to himself and Messi being booed by PSG fans

Following PSG's Champions League second-round defeat to Real Madrid in March, Neymar and Messi were loudly booed by home fans, who felt the pair were to blame for the team's collapse at the Bernabeu.

The world's most expensive player appears to have lost the affection of the PSG crowd, but has given an update on his career to Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion.

As per The Mirror, the 30-year-old said:

"Of course nobody wants to be booed, even more if you're playing at home. It's sad, but I had to find strength somewhere."

"I remembered all people who helped me get to where I am now, and I try to play for them. I can't let myself be affected by boos and let my family down. There are matches when you can play for the fans, when everything's alright. Then there's booing, and I hold myself to my family."

"Social media...I guess it hurts more than it helps. Because if you play well and go read about it there, it's all good news and smiles. But when you don't play well, it's not good for your head. If there's nobody to help you overcome these times, it's pretty tough. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays."

433 @433 Neymar knows what he wants Neymar knows what he wants 🏆 https://t.co/4oHT32PIuW

Edited by Puranjay Dixit