Egypt FA announce how long Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be out following injury at AFCON

The Egyptian Football Association has announced the extent of the injury Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah suffered during the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds superstar limped off before half-time in the 2-2 draw against Ghana on Thursday.

Quite obviously, Salah going off caused a major scare for the Liverpool fans as the 31-year-old is known for his exceptional fitness. However, they will be somewhat relieved by the Egyptian Football Association's announcement.

As reported by journalist Eslam Magdy, the Egypt skipper has suffered a strain in his hamstring muscle. Salah will miss two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations, against Cape Verde and in the Round of 16 if Egypt manage to qualify.

Egypt have not performed well in the AFCON so far, having drawn their first two group-stage games 2-2 against Mozambique and Ghana. They face Cape Verde, who have already qualified, in their next game.

Losing their star player will be a major blow to Egypt, who still have a lot to do to qualify for the knockout stages. However, Liverpool fans will be happy to know that the attacker is set to return to fitness soon.

Salah has been pivotal for Liverpool this season as the Reds lead the Premier League table. The No. 11 is the joint-highest goal-scorer at the moment, as well as the joint-highest assist-provider in the Premier League this season. He has 14 goals and eight assists to his name in the Premier League, while scoring four and assisting one in other competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be up against an in-form Bournemouth side away from home on Sunday. We will have to wait and see how they fare without their star attacker.

Robbie Savage predicts the outcome of Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their upcoming league clash at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21. With both sides enjoying a good run of form, the game has what it takes to be an entertainer.

However, Robbie Savage has claimed that the Reds will be able to secure all three points against Andoni Iraola's side. He said (via Planet Sport):

"Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine meetings against Liverpool and you’ve got to think Liverpool will keep a clean sheet. It’s about how many goals they’ll score. Liverpool have got the best defensive record in the Premier League, only 18 goals conceded. They’ll keep another one here, but it’s going to be tight. I’m going for 1-0 to Liverpool."

Liverpool lead the table with 45 points from 20 games, while Bournemouth are 12th with 25 points from 19 games. The Cherries have enjoyed a strong run of form of late, having won four of their last five league games.