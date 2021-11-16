Eight Manchester United stars feel ‘misled’ after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer breaks summer promise: Reports

With Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unwillingness to rotate his squad, some fringe players have expressed their displeasure at the situation.

Players including Donny Van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata, and Alex Telles feel misled.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting squad has consistently failed to deliver as expected, even with Cristiano Ronaldo's signing. Hence, the players feel they should have been given a chance to show their ability.

Donny only has 16 minutes of game time this season.

Lingard returned to Manchester United after a successful loan spell at West Ham. However, he has started only one game this season, despite scoring two goals as a substitute.

Captain Harry Maguire trained with the team just once after his return from injury and was still picked over Bailly. Meanwhile Mata has only started in the Carabao Cup loss to West Ham.

The same set of players started in humiliating losses against Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City. Therefore, some of these fringe players have started reviewing their other options and refusing to renew their contracts in favour of regular football playing time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently under fire as the Red Devils have lost six out of their last 12 games. Manchester United, currently sitting 6th in the Premier League table, are out of the Carabao Cup. They are barely holding onto the pole position in their Champions League group.

Everton and Newcastle are among the teams looking to sign Van de Beek either on loan or on a full transfer in the winter window.

A free transfer move might see Lingard in Spain for Barcelona, or Italy for AC Milan. Both Lingard and Van de Beek have lost their places in their respective national teams. They will look to move away from Old Trafford should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not implement changes.

Meanwhile, former team-mate and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has maintained his support for Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He stated that he would never ask for a manager to be sacked. He said in an interview:

“I've got Manchester United fans on my social media all of the time saying, ‘Gary, he's your mate, you won't call him out.' No I won't. I won't call Steve Kean out or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. I'm not going to come on this show 11 years later and ask for a manager to be sacked. It's never going to happen. He's a club legend - he's my team-mate. I actually like him a lot."

