Elche vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

Elche are set to play Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday in La Liga.

Elche come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Rubi's Almeria in the league. Goals from Brazilian striker Leo Baptistao and winger Adri Embarba sealed the deal for Almeria. Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce scored the goal for Elche.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Sergio Gonzalez's Cadiz 5-1 in the league. A brace from French attacker Antoine Griezmann, as well as goals from striker Alvaro Morata, Belgium international Yannick Carrasco and Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina, secured the win for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have won 10 games and drawn one.

Argentine striker Lucas Boye has six goal contributions in 25 league starts for Elche this season.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has 25 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Striker Alvaro Morata has 15 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has seven goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atletico Madrid.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Elche are currently bottom of the league table and will play in the second division next season, as 18 points separate them and 18th-placed Getafe with five games remaining. They have lost four of their last five league games and they will hope to finish the season with a respectable points tally.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are second in the standings and have won four of their last five league games. They are one point ahead of third-placed Real Madrid and have done well in recent weeks under Diego Simeone's management.

France international Antoine Griezmann did not enjoy the best of times at Barcelona, and there were doubts as to whether he would be able to resurrect his career. His second spell at Atletico Madrid has once again displayed his qualities. Griezmann was one of the best players at the World Cup playing in midfield and he has arguably been Atletico Madrid's best player this season.

Atletico Madrid are enjoying some good form of late and should be able to pick up a victory here.

Prediction: Elche 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Elche vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

