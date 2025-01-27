"Elegance in motion""Improving game after game" - Fans hail Barcelona star for his'masterclass performance' in 7-1 win over Valencia

Barcelona fans have lauded midfielder Frenkie de Jong following their 7-1 win over Valencia in the La Liga on Sunday, (January 26). De Jong was outstanding in midfield and he contributed meaningfully in attack.

Three minutes into the game, De Jong opened the scoring for Barcelona after being set up by Lamine Yamal. Five minutes later (8'), Ferran Torres made it 2-0 following an assist from Alejandro Balde.

In the 14th minute, Raphinha placed his shot in the back of the net after being set up by Fermin Lopez. 10 minutes later, (24’), he made it 4-0 after receiving a decent through ball from Pau Cubarsi.

In the first half's added time (45+4’), Fermin scored his second and La Blaugrana's fifth of the night. However, Valencia were able to pull one back in the 59th minute through Hugo Duro following an assist by Diego Lopez.

Fermin set up Robert Lewandowski who made it 6-1 in the 66th minute. Nine minutes later (75'), Cesar Tarreega accidentally scored an own goal, making the final scoreline 7-1.

In his stint on the pitch, De Jong had a passing accuracy of 95% (63/66). He provided one key pass and won three out of four ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Dutchman for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Frenkie De Jong is elegance in motion, turning chaos into calm with his vision and precision. Graceful yet resilient, his quiet determination and composure define both his game and his character. I guess am among the few who will always stand by him and admire Frenkie De Jong.

"Thunderous applause for Frankie de Jong after an ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS PERFORMANCE 🇳🇱🌸,” another added.

"What a performance from frenkie de Jong,should he stay,” another said.

"Frenkie De Jong had his best game for Barca in a very long time tonight. Well done to him. He didn’t threaten the club to guarantee him a starting spot, he’s simply taking his chances and making them count.,” another observed.

"This should be the last season of Lewandowski Frankie De Jong keeps improving game after game. Fermín Lopez finally getting himself. Lamine Yamal needs rest.,” wrote another.

How did Barcelona's midfielder Fermin Lopez perform against Valencia?

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The youngster was arguably La Blaugrana's best player on the pitch, having scored a brace. Fermin was also creative in attack as he provided two assists during the game.

Fermin's passing accuracy was 88% (57/65). He provided three key passes and was successful in four out of six dribble attempts (via Sofascore).

Fermin has now scored two goals and registered two assists in 13 La Liga games this season. Meanwhile, La Blaugrana are ranked third in the standings with 42 points from 21 league games.

Barcelona will take on Atalanta in their next game in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, (January 29).

