"Embarrassing", "Absolute clown" - England fans slam Gareth Southgate for starting Maguire and Manchester City star vs Italy in Euro 2024 qualifier

England fans are furious with Gareth Southgate after he decided to start Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

The Three Lions can clinch qualification for next year's European Championships by avoiding defeat against Gli Azzurri tonight (October 17). They sit top of Group C with four wins from five games.

Southgate's side beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly four days ago and he's made plenty of changes to his starting XI. Jordan Pickford returns in goal, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Maguire, and Kieran Trippier in defense.

Phillips is joined in midfield by the in-form Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. Harry Kane leads the line, with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford joining him in attack.

Fans aren't thrilled to see Phillips starting amid his lack of game time for Manchester City this season. The 27-year-old has started just one of five games across competitions for Pep Guardiola's treble winners.

However, Phillips has been a prominent member of Southgate's England squads, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's earned 29 caps to date, scoring one and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, despite his ominous situation at Manchester United, Maguire continues to be a regular starter for the Three Lions. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. He's started two of four games across competitions, helping his side keep one clean sheet.

The veteran defender is also one of Southgate's favorites. He has started all five of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers, helping them keep three clean sheets.

Despite this, fans have slammed the Three Lions boss, with one fan stating on X (formerly Twitter):

"In a qualifier he is starting Maguire and Phillips who have barely kicked a ball all season. Get this absolute clown gone asap."

Another fan is bemused to see the Manchester City midfielder starting:

"Phillips starting? Embarrassing."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the England pair's inclusion against Italy despite their struggles at club level:

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing England star Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford is uncertain.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, AC Milan are among several Serie A clubs monitoring Maguire's situation at Manchester United. The England international was stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy in the summer.

Many expected the former Leicester City center-back to depart after Ten Hag opted to take the armband off him. However, he remained at Old Trafford with his future still up in the air.

He has two years left on his contract with United and he's behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order. He'll want game time ahead of the European Championships next year.