"Embarrassing" - Darren Bent suggests Manchester United get preferential treatment from referees after Mitrovic's sending off

Darren Bent accused Manchester United of getting preferential treatment from the referees after Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off during the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford.

Mitrovic opened the scoring for the away side in the second half. However, both him and Willian were sent off in the 72nd minute of the match. After the referee sent Willian off, Mitrovic bumped into the referee, seeing him getting sent off as well.

Bent was furious about the decision as he claimed Bruno Fernandes was not even booked for shoving the linesman while Mitrovic was given marching orders. The former striker wrote on Twitter:

"Bruno gets nothing for pushing a linesman but mitrovic gets a straight red for bumping the ref , inconsistent VAR Embarrassing."

United made the most of the man advantage in their favor. Fernandes restored parity from the penalty spot before Marcel Sabitzer gave Erik ten Hag's side the lead.

Fernandes struck again in injury time to seal a 3-1 win for Manchester United. The Red Devils have now progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and will clash agianst Brighton & Hove Albion.

Facundo Pellistri spoke about his first Manchester United start

Facundo Pelistri was handed his first Manchester United start during the midweek 1-0 away win against Real Betis in the Europa League. It was certainly an emotional moment for the Uruguayan youngster.

Pellistri has now reflected on the start as he said (via Manchester United's website):

“It was a very emotional moment for me and my family, I have been working a lot to achieve this moment and I’m really proud, and also really happy because it was a win. That was very important also.”

He further added:

"The message from the boss and also my team-mates was to do what I know to do on the pitch, what I’ve been doing in training, That’s why I am playing because of all the work I do in training, that was the message."

"If you do well in training, then you are ready to play so that’s why I was confident, and the coach and everyone gave me that confidence. He told me to run in behind, to have the ball, to take care of the ball and to track back to defend. More or less, that’s what I tried to do and as I already said, the win is the most important [thing].”

Pellistri has so far made seven appearances for Manchester United's senior team, registering one assist to his name.

