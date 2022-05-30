"Embarrassing" "Losers return" - Rival fans troll Liverpool for having a parade despite losing UCL final to Real Madrid

Fans have taken to social media to take digs at Liverpool for having a parade just one day after losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Reds won their first trophy of the 2021-22 season in February, beating Chelsea on penalties to lift the EFL Cup. They added another piece of silverware to their cabinet when they repeated the trick against the Blues earlier this month.

However, the campaign came to a disappointing end for Jurgen Klopp's side as their dreams of winning an unprecedented quadruple came crashing down. Manchester City clinched the Premier League title with a stunning comeback win against Aston Villa in the final game of the season. Liverpool then lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in France on Saturday.

Despite suffering two major setbacks, the Reds went ahead with their plan of having an open-top bus parade on Sunday. Over 600,000 supporters reportedly turned up to welcome Klopp and Co back home.

However, rival fans are delighted to see Liverpool forced to settle with the EFL Cup and FA Cup despite being in the mix to win the quadruple until recently. Some even took to Twitter to troll the Anfield outfit.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Reds parade:

One Manchester City fan wrote on Twitter:

"Liverpool fans spent years devaluing Pep's domestic cups. Now, they're having a parade to celebrate those 'Mickey Mouse' cups after losing the Premier League to Pep [Guardiola] and bottling the Champions League [to Real Madrid]."

It is worth noting that the Liverpool Women's team also took part in the parade on Sunday. They won the Women's Championship in April.

What went wrong for Liverpool against Real Madrid?

The Reds had nine shots on target against Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the weekend. However, Thibaut Courtois' heroics in goal ensured the victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was good in defence for Klopp's side on the night. However, a lapse in concentration from the Englishman allowed Viniciur Jr. to score the winner for Real Madrid just around the one-hour mark.

However, one of the major talking points from the game in Paris was the problems outside the Stade de France before kick-off. The match was delayed by 36 minutes, with UEFA claiming that fans were late entering the arena.

A lot has since been said about the issue, with journalists and fans blaming the poor organization for the chaos. Here is how the football world reacted to the problems at the Stade de France.

