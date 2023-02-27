"Embarrassing" - Piers Morgan slams Manchester United's Erik ten Hag for dancing after Carabao Cup win

British broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for dancing after the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Summer-signing Casemiro opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 33rd minute of the match. He headed home past Loris Karius from a Luke Shaw cross.

United found themselves up by two goals in the 39th minute. After Wout Weghorst played Marcus Rashford in, the Englishman's strike took a massive deflection off Sven Botman to end up in the back of the Magpies' net.

The scoreline remained the same at the full-time whistle. The win at Wembley marked Manchester United's first trophy under Erik ten Hag's tutelage. The Dutch manager was understandably happy and celebrated with Antony and Lisandro Martinez by dancing. Both players used to play for Ajax under Ten Hag as well.

While it was a moment of celebration, Piers Morgan was skeptical about it. He tweeted out writing:

"Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing."

United's trophy drought since their 2017 Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho came to an end with the Carabao Cup win. Hence, it's understandable why Ten Hag shared a light moment with his players.

As for Morgan's tweet, the Red Devils are a club of massive stature. Hence, winning the Carabao Cup is not a massive achievement for one of the best clubs in history. Maybe that's what the TV presenter wanted to point out.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to his team's win

Manchester United's improvement under Erik ten Hag is now on full display. United look like a well-coached team that belongs among the elite, something which has been missing at the Old Trafford outfit for some time.

Ten Hag reacted to the win as he lauded his team's fighting spirit. Speaking after the win, he told the media (via the club's official website):

"It was definitely the right spirit, there is very good spirit in the team. We act as a team and fight for everything. We beat them, it was not always the best football but I think it was effective.

"What you see is they are really well connected with each other - also they challenge each other and, in moments, they help each other when it's difficult. It's great to see. I think it's the best a manager can get."

Manchester United players, however, won't have much time to relish the win. They are set to be back in action on March 1 as the Red Devils face West Ham United in an FA Cup fifth-round clash.

