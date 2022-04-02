"Embarrassing result, shambolic performance" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea get humiliated by Brentford at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues went into the fixture as heavy favorites to beat a Brentford side that had been battling down the bottom half of the table for most of the season.

Having led through Antonio Rudiger's wonder strike in the 48th minute, it had seemed the west London side were headed towards three points.

But two goals from German U-21 international Vitaly Janelt, a Christian Eriksen close range finish and Wissa's fine strike blitzed Thomas Tuchel's side away.

Fans have reacted on Twitter to the demoralizing defeat of Tuchel's men, who are now almost definitely out of the title race:

Crystal Brown 💭 @Staar__Dust 4-1!! Brentford annihilating Chelsea at the Bridge 4-1!! Brentford annihilating Chelsea at the Bridge

Yusuf Azeez Olayode @YusufAzeezOlay3

The real match will start very soon🤣🤣🤣 Chelsea Brentford is April fool.The real match will start very soon🤣🤣🤣 @TheDimejiLateef Chelsea Brentford is April fool.The real match will start very soon🤣🤣🤣 @TheDimejiLateef

keertik @k33t1k Is Chelsea trynna focus on the champions league or smth? The team don't look like they actually care about this game hahah Is Chelsea trynna focus on the champions league or smth? The team don't look like they actually care about this game hahah

m. @_simply_s Chelsea know that April fools was yesterday? Chelsea know that April fools was yesterday?😢

Chelsea to now focus on cup competitions

Chelsea won the Champions League last season

The 4-1 loss is extremely surprising given the run of form The Blues have been in.

Chelsea had gone six games unbeaten prior to Saturday's defeat to Brentford and despite the off-field problems they had been encountering were flourishing.

Now attention will turn to the UEFA Champions League where Tuchel's side face a huge test against La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans will be quick to recall the hugely impressive win over Los Blancos last season as they went on to win the famous European trophy.

However, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Luka Modric in scintillating form this season, they'll know they will have to be at their best.

Madrid have not been without their own problems despite leading the Spanish league table.

Prior to the international break, they suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat in El Clasico to fierce rivals Barcelona.

Following the loss, coach Carlo Ancelotti's future was thrown into doubt with many Los Blancos fans lamenting his choice of team for the game.

The quarter-final tie between the two sides is an intriguing match-up.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and will face Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on April 17.

They will know about the threat Patrick Vieira's men pose as the Eagles have been in fine form this season and perhaps have been the overachievers in the Premier League this season.

Tuchel's side beat Palace 1-0 two months ago but did not really warrant that victory in what was a closely-fought affair.

Nevertheless, Brentford's 4-1 victory was a huge setback for the Blues and they will need to pick themselves up in quick fashion.

