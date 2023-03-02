Emi Martinez has stated that he was confident of Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after learning that former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria was starting.

Di Maria's participation in the summit clash was initially doubtful as he was recovering from a muscle overload injury. Having missed the 2014 World Cup final against Germany due to a thigh muscle tear, he was on course to miss another big match at the quadrennial event.

Injury issues meant that the 35-year-old played the entire duration of 90 minutes only once in Qatar. He was an unused substitute in both the Round of 16 (against Australia) and the semifinals (against Croatia). However, the former Real Madrid winger managed to pass late fitness tests and started the match against France in the final.

The veteran seemed to have saved his best for the last as he produced a performance to remember. His fluid movement on the wings, link-up play, and darting runs caused trouble for the French players. Di Maria made his mark in the biggest match in world football, scoring a goal and winning a penalty before getting substituted just past the hour mark.

Angel Di Maria's presence in the starting 11 gave compatriot and star goalkeeper Emi Martínez the belief that his team would clinch the trophy in Qatar. The Aston Villa player told TyCSports:

“When I saw that Di María was starting in the final I said: 'We won it'. Angelito is the man of the finals. He won us all three cups. I will always be grateful to him.”

Argentina reigned supreme in the final, winning the match via a penalty shootout after the contest was tied at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Barcelona linked with a surprise move for former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria: Reports

Barcelona, meanwhile, are eyeing a move for former Real Madrid superstar Angel Di Maria this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Di Maria is currently with Serie A giants Juventus, who were recently handed a 15-point ban after being found guilty in the Plusvalenza case. The club looks set to miss out on European football next season, which could lead to several big names departing, including the Argentine winger.

The 35-year-old moved to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and has since made 19 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

