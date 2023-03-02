Emi Martinez opens up on his first conversation with PSG superstar Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently spoke about his first conversation with skipper Lionel Messi following their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Martinez played a starring role in the final against France, which La Albiceleste won via penalties. With the score level at 3-3, the Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Randal Kolo Muani with a spectacular reflex stop late in the game. Martinez also denied Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout.

He broke down when Gonzalo Montiel converted his spot kick to seal the win for Argentina.

While recalling the moment, Martinez recently told TyC Sports about his first conversation with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Messi. He also opened up about what kind of a role the forward has inside the national team's dressing room.

Martinez said:

"First I thanked him for making me world champion, he's a kid who puts a lot of pressure on himself. People don't really know what the National Team loves and what he generates for those who work inside . He treats all people equally. That's where you realize what it is "

Incredible Emi Martínez has more trophies (3) than defeats (1) with the Argentine National Team.Incredible Emi Martínez has more trophies (3) than defeats (1) with the Argentine National Team.Incredible 👏🇦🇷 https://t.co/8W8rZHFn31

The former Barcelona man played a starring role for La Abiceleste in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His seven goals and three assists in Qatar were crucial for Lionel Scaloni's team. The little magician bagged a brace in the final.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was named the winner of the Golden Ball award for his spectacular performances.

Will Lionel Messi continue his career with PSG?

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG. The attacker is yet to commit with the French club regarding his long-term future. While talks are reportedly ongoing between the player's entourage and the club, an official decision is yet to be made.

The Argentine has been spectacular for the Parisians so far this campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in 28 games across competitions.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi isn't finishing any time soon Lionel Messi isn't finishing any time soon 🐐 https://t.co/KxVjnJDNDd

PSG, meanwhile, currently hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille in the Ligue 1 title race.

They will also play Bayern Munich away in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League next week. Christophe Galtier's team lost the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0.

