Emi Martinez provides straightforward response when asked if any player from the future can replace Lionel Messi

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently provided a straightforward response when asked who will replace Lionel Messi in the future.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper thinks there will be no one like the Argentina captain in the future.

Speaking about Messi, Martinez said during his visit to Kolkata:

“Leo Messi is the best player and there'll be no one like him in the future.”

Lionel Messi recently helped Argentina become the world champions. The 36-year-old scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament and also won the Golden Ball.

Many believe it marked the crowning moment of his career. However, apart from the World Cup, Messi has also won several other honors during his career, including seven Ballon d'Ors. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Martinez thinks Messi will be irreplaceable in the future.

Andres Iniesta recently spoke about Lionel Messi not returning to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is no longer a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player as his contract expired on June 30. The Argentina captain has long been linked with a move away from the club.

He was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. Apart from that, Messi was also linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. However, Messi will next play in the MLS as he is set to join Inter Miami.

Speaking about his former teammate not making a return to Barca, Iniesta said (via Barca Universal):

“It would have been nice, special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before."

The Spaniard added:

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I’m sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s been."

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as Barca's greatest-ever player. However, the Catalan club's dire financial situation reportedly blocked Messi's potential return to the club. Joan Laporta recently revealed that Barca still have payments due for Messi and will make it until 2025.

